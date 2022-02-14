A ram’s testicles and sheep’s head feast is served as a Valentine’s Day alternative.

The ram’s testicles and sheep’s head are served as a Valentine’s Day alternative.

Icelandic airline PLAY has shared information about the country’s little-known Husband’s Day tradition.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, many people are thinking about hearts and flowers.

However, to commemorate the country’s little-known Husband’s Day, Icelandic airline PLAY has shared a tradition involving fermented shark, half a pair of trousers, and sour ram’s testicles.

It’s known in Icelandic as Bóndadagur, and it’s a traditional day derived from the old Viking month ‘orri,’ with the husband traditionally welcoming the event by wearing only a shirt and one leg of their trousers.

Given the harsh Icelandic winter, it’s not surprising that few people nowadays commemorate this day in the traditional way.

Instead, on this day, people will give their male spouses something ‘Viking,’ such as a leather apron for grilling, craft beer, or high-end beard oil.

The orrablót, a feast of old traditional Icelandic food to celebrate the pagan gods, is the highlight of orri.

Traditional feasts have an extreme appearance and are unquestionably an acquired taste.

Meat in aspic, sour ram’s testicles, singed sheep heads, and fermented shark are among the dishes.

This is usually washed down with copious amounts of alcohol, obligatory singing, and a highly anticipated satirical show about the year’s events, put on by a local drama club.

A leg of lamb, fried bread, dried fish, and as much fresh butter as can fit on a plate are some of the more modern versions of the orrablót feast, which is held a few weeks before traditional St Valentine’s Day.

