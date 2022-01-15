A ranting man has taken hostages in a Texas synagogue, prompting SWAT operations.

SWAT operations are underway after a ranting man takes hostages at a Texas synagogue.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man took hostages at a Texas synagogue on Saturday, where the suspect could be seen ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted of attempting to kill US Army officers in Afghanistan.

SWAT operations were being conducted at the address of Congregation Beth Israel, northeast of Fort Worth, according to the Colleyville Police Department.

According to two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the ongoing investigation, at least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue.

According to one of the officials, the rabbi of the synagogue was among the hostages.

Authorities are still trying to figure out why the attack happened.

According to officials, the hostage-taker was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaeda who was convicted of attempting to kill US military officers while detained in Afghanistan.

According to the officials, he also expressed a desire to speak with her.

Siddiqui is currently imprisoned in a federal prison in Texas.

Investigators have not positively identified the man, according to officials, who also cautioned that the information was based on a preliminary investigation because the situation was still developing rapidly.

An FBI SWAT team was also on the scene, according to FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont, and crisis negotiators were in contact with someone inside the synagogue.

She couldn’t say whether the person was armed, and she wouldn’t say what the person told authorities because of operational concerns.

Around 11 a.m., police were dispatched to the synagogue, and residents were quickly evacuated from the surrounding area, according to Chaumont.

According to Chaumont, no injuries have been reported.

“It’s an evolving situation,” Chaumont said, “and we have a lot of law enforcement personnel on the scene.”

For a time, the services were livestreamed on the synagogue’s Facebook page.

During the livestream, which didn’t show what was going on inside the building, an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

