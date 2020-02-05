A Rapid Rail to 2022

The high-speed railway line connecting Beijing and Zhangjiakou, the co-host city of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, was put into operation on Dec. 3, 2019, marking another important step ahead of the Games.

It was an unforgetable moment for Zhang Shijie, head subgrade engineer of the line, who, with his team, devoted years to building this important infrastructure for Beijing 2022.

The new line comes as close as four meters below the century-old Beijing-Zhangjiakou railway near the Qinglongqiao station, where Yang Cunxin and his father worked for a combined total of 68 years. ■