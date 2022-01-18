A rare Harry Potter book will be auctioned in Glasgow.

The author JK Rowling has signed the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire book, which comes with an original Golden Ticket that allows one to attend a signing in a London bookstore.

The highly sought-after fantasy novel will be auctioned off at McTear’s Auctioneers in Ibrox on Thursday, February 3, at their inaugural Toys, Models, and Pop Culture auction.

A pre-War Hornby Meccano model railway group and a Hornby R175 GWR Freight set are among the other items being auctioned alongside the book.

McTear’s is still accepting entries for the auction, and there is no age restriction.

Visit their website for more information.