A ‘rarely seen’ octopus was discovered near a beach in South Carolina.

A woman and her mother were strolling along the sands of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when they came across a rare sight…

…and an octopus lurking beneath the waves.

Heather Leon and her mother were walking near the water’s edge when they saw the octopus, which is officially known as an Atlantic octopus.

Leon was able to film the brightly colored creature resting in the shallows and shared it with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for all to see.

While it may appear that octopi are uncommon visitors to North American waters, the department claims otherwise. According to a report on octopi published on their official website, the common Atlantic octopus is one of “two of the 13 species in the family Octopodidae known from the Atlantic coast of North America,” as well as “the most widely distributed and highly abundant.”

“Native to our waters but rarely seen inshore, the octopus may have been warming itself in the sunny pool,” according to a Facebook post of Leon’s video on the department’s page.

The octopus order is generally thought to be a wise one.

In fact, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, they are “thought to be the most intelligent of all invertebrate animals.” So, perhaps this little guy in South Carolina was deep in thought as he sat in the shallow water.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience, and I’m so grateful,” Leon says of her octopus sighting.