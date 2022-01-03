After a flight bound for Iceland declared a mid-flight emergency, Glasgow Airport has issued a red alert.

At Glasgow Airport, a red alert has been issued after a flight bound for Iceland declared a mid-flight emergency.

When the Bluebird Nordic flight from Billund, Denmark, sent out a Squak 7700 Emergency signal this morning (January 3), it was en route to Iceland’s capital.

An unscheduled landing was made at Glasgow Airport after a cargo flight bound for Reykjavik declared a mid-flight emergency.

As it approached the Faroe Islands, about 200 miles north of the Scottish mainland, the Bluebird Nordic flight from Billund, Denmark, issued a Squak 7700 Emergency.

The plane appears to have entered a controlled descent and turned toward Scotland, descending to an altitude of 8,000 feet, indicating that cabin pressure caused the emergency.

Several planet-tracking Twitter accounts picked up on the emergency and used FlightRadar24 to track the plane’s forced flight path down through Scotland and into the central belt.

The plane then made a U-turn and landed at Glasgow Airport at 8:55 a.m., nearly 40 minutes after the pilot declared a mid-flight emergency near the Faroe Islands.

Glasgow Airport has been contacted for comment.

