A Republican lawmaker from Pennsylvania who has served three terms will not seek re-election.

On Wednesday, Frank Ryan announced that he will not seek re-election to the House of Representatives for a fourth term.

Ryan, 70, of Lebanon County, said he made the decision after considering whether it would be better to spend his time running for re-election every two years or lending his financial expertise to help the state in other ways.

The retired Marine Reserve colonel also considered his age and the likelihood that he would not rise in seniority enough to be appointed to a committee chairmanship, a position that would give him more power to push for substantive policy changes, for another four to six years.

“I asked myself if having a 76- or 77-year-old in office is fair to the district?” Ryan said.

“Perhaps it’s time for a younger person to take over and do what’s right for the district’s and Commonwealth’s constituents.”

Give it to someone younger, and I’ll be able to help people as they do it as a mentor.”

Since 2016, he has represented the 101st House District as a certified public accountant.

Since his election, he has been a vocal proponent of tighter fiscal controls for the Commonwealth and the elimination of school property taxes.

He hopes to address the long-delayed issue of property tax elimination before the end of his term in November.

30th.

He is proposing legislation that is similar to one he proposed in 2019 that would impose a 1.85 percent local personal income tax on top of the 3.07 percent state personal income tax.

It would, among other things, require wealthier retirees to pay a tax on a fixed percentage of their income, which would be phased in over four years.

He claims that his plan will address concerns about equitable education funding, which is currently being litigated in the Commonwealth Court, while also removing the state’s antiquated method of funding public education.

Ryan said, “This is a last-ditch effort.”

“I don’t think this bill would pass without a judicial sledgehammer being thrown over our heads…

