A restaurant auction, COVID-19 deaths, and a Penn State bowl practice:

Manny Diaz, the defensive coordinator for the Penn State football team, watched practice at Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida, yesterday.

In the Outback Bowl on Saturday, Penn State will face Arkansas.

(Photo courtesy of INFOSURHOYcom’s Joe Hermitt.)

A Harrisburg woman was killed in her home this week in a shooting witnessed by her daughter, according to police.

The boyfriend of the woman has been arrested.

The court has been adjourned: Pa.

Justice Tom Saylor of the Supreme Court has reached the end of his judicial career.

After 24 years on the state’s high court and four years on the Superior Court, he is forced to retire at the age of 75.

Cross Keys Restaurant closed this month, but you can still own a piece of the 50-year-old Greek eatery.

Through January, an online auction of “everything to the bare walls” is open.

Shooting near a homeless camp in Harrisburg claimed the life of a woman.

People in the area assumed she died of natural causes at first.

FILE – At Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, nurse manager Edgar Ramirez checks on IV fluids while speaking with a COVID-19 patient in December.

13 in the year 2021.

(AP Photo/Jae C Hong)AP Photo/Jae C Hong/AP Photo/AP Photo/AP Photo/AP Photo/

304 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Pennsylvania yesterday, the highest total since last winter.

A near-record 13,000 new cases were also reported.

A federal team will arrive in the state to assist with hospital work.

Commissioner William Ames, 81, of Lebanon County, died of coronavirus complications. He was one of the elected officials across the state who fought Gov.

COVID-19 shutdown mandated by Tom Wolf in 2020.

Rapid COVID tests for home use are convenient and useful for determining whether you should attend a New Year’s Eve party, for example.

However, you’ll have a hard time tracking them down.

