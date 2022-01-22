A restaurant in central Pennsylvania has reportedly been damaged by fire, according to reports.

A restaurant in central Pennsylvania has been damaged by fire, according to reports.

According to news reports, a fire ripped through a Franklin County restaurant early Saturday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the Copper Kettle Restaurant in the 1000 block of Lincoln Highway East in Hamilton Township, near Chambersburg.

WGAL reports on Saturday.

The fire was centered in a storage area and the back of the kitchen, according to Chambersburg Fire Chief Dustin Ulrich, and the restaurant suffered extensive damage to the back and smoke damage throughout the dining area.

On Saturday morning, the restaurant announced its intention to reopen on its Facebook page.

“As many of you may have heard, late last night after we closed, we had an incident involving a fire at the restaurant,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

“Fortunately, everyone in the building was safely evacuated, and the fire department responded quickly.”

We will be repairing, maintaining, and doing everything we can to reopen our doors to our valued guests in a safe and timely manner.”

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, and no one was injured, according to Fox 43. Two people who lived in the apartment above the restaurant were able to escape after a passer-by knocked on their door to inform them of the fire.