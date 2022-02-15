A retired educator has filed for a seat in the state legislature.

A retired educator has announced her candidacy for a seat in the state legislature.

John Schlegel, a former high school teacher, coach, and school administrator, has announced his candidacy for the open 101st state House District seat representing parts of Lebanon County.

Schlegel, a 67-year-old Cornwall resident, is hoping to fill the vacancy left by Rep.

Frank Ryan, who announced recently that he will step down at the end of this term.

The City of Lebanon, North Cornwall, North Lebanon, South Lebanon, West Cornwall, and West Lebanon townships, and Cornwall borough make up the 101st House District.

“I’m running to ensure that our community continues to have a strong voice in the state legislature,” Schlegel said.

“We must keep working to ensure that the values of the 101st’s hardworking families and patriotic Americans are represented in Harrisburg.”

Mr. Rep.

Frank Ryan was a fantastic politician.

I hope to continue his legacy as a passionate advocate for the unborn, the 2nd Amendment, and our freedom.”

Following his graduation from Kutztown University, Schlegel went on to teach and coach social studies at Northern Lebanon High School.

He went on to become an administrator at Lebanon and Palmyra high schools, as well as the Cornwall Lebanon School District’s director of secondary education for ten years.

He has volunteered with the American Heart Association’s Lebanon Division and chaired the 2017 Heart Ball with his wife Ruth Ann.

He’s also served on the Lebanon County Christian Ministries Noon Meal Program, the county’s Communities That Care Committee, Lebanon County Community Health Council, HACC’s Lebanon Campus Education Committee, chaired his church’s Administrative Council and Staff Parish Relations Committee, and coached Cornwall’s youth athletic program.

“Whether as an educator, coach, or as part of my volunteer service in the community,” he said, “public service has always been the primary focus of my work.”

“Public service and the opportunity to represent my neighbors in the legislature, in my opinion, would be an honor and a natural extension of my lifetime contributions to our community.

My entire adult life has been dedicated to making a positive difference in other people’s lives and collaborating with our community’s residents.”

[email protected] is Jan Murphy’s email address….

Latest News from Infosurhoy