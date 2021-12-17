A rioter in the United States Capitol is sentenced to five years in prison, the harshest penalty ever.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A rioter who attacked police officers attempting to control an angry pro-Trump mob on Jan.

6 was sentenced to more than five years in prison on Friday, the longest sentence handed down in the insurgency thus far.

Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, Florida, broke down in tears as he told US District Judge Tanya Chutkan that he recently watched a video of his actions that day and couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“Your majesty.

“I’m so ashamed of what I did,” he said, his eyes welling up with tears.

Palmer was one of several rioters sentenced in District of Columbia court on Friday for their actions on Election Day, when an angry mob descended to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory following a rally by then-President Donald Trump.

Hundreds of police officers were beaten and bloodied, five people died, and the US Capitol was damaged to the tune of (dollar)1.5 million.

Palmer is the 65th defendant to receive a sentence in the case’s history.

More than 700 people have been charged as a result of the incident.

After climbing through a broken window at Capitol, a college student posted online that “Infamy is just as good as fame.” She was sentenced to a month in prison.

Gracyn Courtright, 23, of Hurricane, West Virginia, however, did not cause any harm to anyone, and her sentence reflected that.

During the chaos, however, Palmer made his way to the front lines and began attacking, hurling a wooden plank, spraying it with a fire extinguisher, and then hurling it.

Prosecutors claim he looked for other items.

Police pepper-sprayed him briefly before resuming his pole attack on officers.

He admitted to assaulting officers and pleaded guilty.

Palmer wrote to the judge in a handwritten letter that he felt betrayed by Trump and his supporters who fed them conspiracy theories.

“Those in positions of great power lied to Trump supporters at the time,” he wrote.

“They kept spitting out the false narrative about a rigged election and how it was ‘our duty’ to fight tyranny,” says the author.

Palmer, who has been held in a DC jail in filthy conditions that prompted an investigation, said it wasn’t fair that he had been punished so harshly…

