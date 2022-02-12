A ripped airline ticket caught a hitman who killed a reality TV star’s brother in front of his family.

A HITMAN was apprehended thanks to a ripped airline ticket after killing a reality TV star’s brother in front of his family.

On Christmas Eve, 2019, Anis Fouad Hemissi, 24, assassinated Flamur Beqiri, 36, outside his £1.8 million home in Battersea, South London.

He was found guilty yesterday at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Beqiri had fled Sweden to avoid a brutal drug war involving two rival gangs.

He was shot eight times in front of his wife Debora Krasniqi and their young son, and was the brother of Real Housewives of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, 35.

Hemissi had arrived at the house dressed as a street cleaner and wearing a mask two days prior.

Cops tracked him down using CCTV to a rented luxury flat where parts of the disguise were discovered.

He’d gotten away, but a ripped airline ticket stub with his middle name on it proved his identity.

The killing was “as brutal as it was deeply shocking,” prosecutor Mark Heywood told jurors.

Hemissi, a Swedish national, will be sentenced in the near future.