A rocket attack on a military camp near Baghdad Airport.

A rocket attack hits a military camp near Baghdad Airport.

In the attack, there were no casualties.

The Iraqi Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that a camp near Baghdad International Airport had been hit by a rocket attack.

In a statement, the ministry said that a Katyusha rocket landed on the Al-Nasr camp near Baghdad International Airport.

There were no casualties reported.

The Al-Nasr (Victory) camp is one of the military bases used by advisers to the US-led international coalition fighting DaeshISIS.

The attack on US-led coalition bases in Iraq on Wednesday was the fourth in less than a week, and it came amid rising tensions over the presence of US-led forces in the country.

Iraq and the international coalition both announced the end of coalition forces’ combat mission in the country on September 9.

Baghdad and Washington reached an agreement on July 26 to withdraw all US combat forces from Iraq by the end of 2021, while keeping US advisers and trainers on the ground to help Iraqi security forces.

Since 2014, the US has led an international coalition against the terrorist group DaeshISIS.

