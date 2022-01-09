A row house fire in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, killed 13 people.

In the US city of Philadelphia, 13 people were killed in a row house fire.

Two other people are still in critical condition.

NEW YORK

Thirteen people were killed in a deadly fire that ripped through a converted row house in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, according to fire and local officials.

At least seven children were killed in the fire, according to officials, but the death toll is still rising as first responders continue to search the building.

Two more people, including a child, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, according to reports.

According to officials, eight people were able to safely evacuate the row house, which had been converted into two separate apartments.

Officials said the building housed a total of 26 people, with 18 living on the second and third floors of the unit.

At a press conference, Mayor Jim Kenney said, “This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city’s history.”

“Remember to pray for these little ones.”

The Philadelphia Fire Department said it responded to a fire call at the site at 6:40 a.m. (1140 GMT) and was able to put it out in 50 minutes.

First Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy of the Philadelphia Fire Department said that when the crew arrived on the scene, they “began an aggressive attack on the fire” and discovered “multiple fatalities at this location.”

“It was terrible,” he said after the fire was put out.

“I think this is one of the worst fires I’ve ever seen.”

The cause of the fire is still being looked into.