A royal bow! Kensington Palace gives a look behind the scenes of Kate Middleton, who practices her taekwondo movements during a SportsAid event

Kensington Palace took a look behind the scenes of Kate Middleton’s visit to a SportsAid event in London yesterday.

Kate, 38, a SportsAid patron, was there to celebrate the important role parents and guardians play in their child’s athletic success.

In the new video, which was posted on Kensington Royal’s Instagram account, the Royal playfully strikes before bowing.

The mother of three seemed to be having a great time teaching her some taekwondo movements before trying a race.

The headline of the video says: “Behind the scenes with SportsAid @TeamSportsAid are doing incredible work for the #SupportTheNext generation of young British athletes who want to become the country’s next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Champion.

” Go behind the scenes with the Duchess of Cambridge as she attends a special SportsAid event at the London stadium to celebrate the role parents and guardians play in their child’s athletic success.

‘SportsAid helps young British athletes who want to become the country’s next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Champion.

‘The charity supports over 1,000 athletes each year, the vast majority between the ages of 12 and 18, by contributing financially to training and competition costs.

“Most young athletes also rely heavily on their parents and legal guardians, who are often the” team behind the team “and offer financial, logistical and practical support.

“SportsAid offers sessions for athletes and their family members, where parents and guardians from different sports meet, share stories and experiences, and benefit from the charity’s guidance.”

The Duchess became the patron of SportsAid in 2013 and met many young athletes who were supported by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians, who had previously been supported by the organization during the SportsAid training days, performance workshops and fundraisers.

Yesterday Kate gave a speech praising SportsAid’s work to support families so that children can achieve their dreams.

She said: “It was fascinating to speak to so many of you here today and to hear about some of the experiences you all had as young athletes and parents.

‘SportsAid is an excellent example of how organizations can reach and listen to families and provide the best possible support to help their children thrive.

“The crucial role that parents and caregivers play in our children’s lives should not be underestimated.”