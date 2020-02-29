Infosurhoy

A royal bow! Kensington Palace gives a look behind the scenes of Kate Middleton, who practices her taekwondo movements during a SportsAid event

0
By on News

Kensington Palace took a look behind the scenes of Kate Middleton’s visit to a SportsAid event in London yesterday

Kate, 38, a SportsAid patron, was there to celebrate the important role parents and guardians play in their child’s athletic success

The title of the video was: “Behind the scenes with SportsAid @TeamSportsAid are doing incredible work for #SupportTheNext generation of young British athletes who want to become the country’s next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Champion.”

In the new video, which was published on Kensington Royal’s Instagram account, the Royal playfully strikes before bowing

British Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, attends a SportsAid event at London’s Stadium in Stratford’s Olympic Park on February 26, 2020. Yui Mok / Pool via REUTERS

British Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shows the taekwondo movements of British Lutalo Muhammad during a SportsAid event at the London Stadium in the Olympic Park in Stratford in London, Great Britain, 26 February 2020. Yui Mok / Pool via REUTERS

British Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, attends a SportsAid event at London’s Stadium in Stratford’s Olympic Park on February 26, 2020. Yui Mok / Pool via REUTERS

British Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, attends a SportsAid event at London’s Stadium in Stratford’s Olympic Park on February 26, 2020. Yui Mok / Pool via REUTERS

British Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), shows taekwondo movements of British Lutalo Muhammad (L) during a SportsAid event at London’s East London stadium on February 26, 2020. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) ( By YUI MOK / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

British Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for a photo with young athletes and staff during a SportsAid event at the London Stadium in the Olympic Park in Stratford in London, Great Britain, February 26, 2020. Yui Mok / Pool via REUTERS

British Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, attends a SportsAid event at London’s Stadium in Stratford’s Olympic Park on February 26, 2020. Yui Mok / Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 26: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a SportsAid Stars event at the London Stadium in Stratford on February 26, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

British Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, attends a SportsAid event at London’s Stadium in Stratford’s Olympic Park on February 26, 2020. Yui Mok / Pool via REUTERS

British Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, tries out the running track with starting blocks during a SportsAid event at London Stadium in East London on February 26, 2020. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

14/14 DIA

Kensington Palace took a look behind the scenes of Kate Middleton’s visit to a SportsAid event in London yesterday.

Kate, 38, a SportsAid patron, was there to celebrate the important role parents and guardians play in their child’s athletic success.

In the new video, which was posted on Kensington Royal’s Instagram account, the Royal playfully strikes before bowing.

The mother of three seemed to be having a great time teaching her some taekwondo movements before trying a race.

The headline of the video says: “Behind the scenes with SportsAid @TeamSportsAid are doing incredible work for the #SupportTheNext generation of young British athletes who want to become the country’s next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Champion.

” Go behind the scenes with the Duchess of Cambridge as she attends a special SportsAid event at the London stadium to celebrate the role parents and guardians play in their child’s athletic success.

‘SportsAid helps young British athletes who want to become the country’s next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Champion.

Related Slideshow: About Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (provided by Photo Services)

The Duchess was born on January 9, 1982 as Catherine Elizabeth Middleton in Reading, England, to Michael (L) and Carole Middleton (R). While her father was an airline officer, her mother was a stewardess.

In the mid-1980s, she lived in Amman, Jordan for several years while her father worked for British Airways.

During her school years, the queen was characterized by sports, theater and music. Tennis, hockey and netball are some of the sports she enjoyed.

She was in a co-educational boarding school – Marlborough College in Wiltshire, England, the same school as Princess Eugenie of York (L).

She met Prince William in 2001 when both students lived in St. Salvator’s Hall at the University of St. Andrews.

She graduated in 2005 with a Master of Arts from the University of St. Andrews.

She is almost six months older than her husband Prince William, who was born in June 1982.

The Duchess, who is 175.25 centimeters tall, wears shoes in sizes between 5.5 and 6 depending on the brand.

Before she married the royal family, she worked less than a year as a part-time buyer for the clothing company Jigsaw Junior in London.

The royal couple’s first official event after their engagement was the launch of the new RNLI lifeboat “Hereford Endeavor” in Trearddur Bay, Wales, on February 24, 2011.

On her wedding day on April 29, 2011, she wore Queen Elizabeth II’s tiara. It was called Halo Scroll Tiara and was made by Cartier in 1936. It was given to then Princess Elizabeth by her mother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, on her 18th birthday in 1944.

She has three royal titles – Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Strathearn when she is in Scotland, and Lady Carrickfergus when she is in Northern Ireland.

Catherine is the patron of several charities, most of which focus on children’s well-being, including The Royal Foundation, Action Against Addiction, The Art Room, SportsAid, Place2Be, and The 1851 Trust.

The Duchess loves photography. In 2009 she worked with the muse of photographer Annie Leibovitz, Count Nikolai von Bismarck. She also regularly makes portraits of her children, which are published on her birthdays and other special occasions.

In 2015 she completed the Advanced Open Water Diver qualification from the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) and became a certified diver.

Known for her high standard of royal fashion, she reportedly wore more than 25 outfits during her tour of Canada and Los Angeles in July 2011.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian launched a limited edition shoe called “The Duchess”, which she designed in 2012 specifically for the Duchess’ 30th birthday. Kardashian said, “I created a special shoe just for Kate.”

After becoming part of the royal family, the Duchess made her first public speech in March 2012 during a visit to the East Anglia Children’s Hospital in Ipswich, England. Since then she has given speeches worldwide.

Her first official portrait was unveiled in January 2013 by artist Paul Emsley at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

The Royal likes to cook and tries out recipes from Mary Berry (R), the star of Great British Bake Off. During an event in March 2013, she said to Berry, “I’m a big fan of your cookbooks and your cakes.”

In 2012 and 2013, TIME Magazine selected her twice as one of the most influential people in the world.

She is a big fan of Downton Abbey (2010-15) and even visited the set of the hugely popular British drama in 2015.

(Pictured) Greetings Hugh Bonneville and Laura Carmichael during an official visit to the set of “Downton Abbey” at Ealing Studios in London on March 12th, 2015.

For the first time in her life, she agreed to a magazine shoot in June 2016, which appeared in a 10-page edition of Vogue’s 100-year edition.

(Pictured) A visitor looks at two portraits of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, taken by British photographer Josh Olins in the Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London on May 1st, 2016 in Norfolk Countryside.

23/23 DIA

‘The charity supports over 1,000 athletes each year, the vast majority between the ages of 12 and 18, by contributing financially to training and competition costs.

“Most young athletes also rely heavily on their parents and legal guardians, who are often the” team behind the team “and offer financial, logistical and practical support.

“SportsAid offers sessions for athletes and their family members, where parents and guardians from different sports meet, share stories and experiences, and benefit from the charity’s guidance.”

The Duchess became the patron of SportsAid in 2013 and met many young athletes who were supported by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians, who had previously been supported by the organization during the SportsAid training days, performance workshops and fundraisers.

Yesterday Kate gave a speech praising SportsAid’s work to support families so that children can achieve their dreams.

She said: “It was fascinating to speak to so many of you here today and to hear about some of the experiences you all had as young athletes and parents.

‘SportsAid is an excellent example of how organizations can reach and listen to families and provide the best possible support to help their children thrive.

“The crucial role that parents and caregivers play in our children’s lives should not be underestimated.”

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply