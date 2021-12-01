A Royal Navy sailor claims he was raped by a male colleague after falling asleep at a birthday party.

A COURT MARIAL has heard that a Royal Navy sailor was raped after a drunken mess party.

When the woman passed out at her birthday party, Able Seaman William Stewart allegedly assaulted her.

She had stripped down to her bra the night before while showering prosecco on herself and her half-naked male shipmates.

“Naked mess,” someone yelled after several of the sailors had removed their tops.

She later fell asleep, but when she awoke, she claimed she found Stewart molesting her and a male sailor.

“He pretty much did whatever he wanted,” she explained.

While their ship was in for maintenance, the group stayed at a Holiday Inn in the Northeast.

Stewart denies rape and two other sex crimes, claiming that both of his alleged victims gave their consent.

Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire is hearing the case.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]