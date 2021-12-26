A ‘rude hand gesture’ could result in a fine of up to £1,000, according to drivers.

Drivers have been warned that making a rude hand gesture behind the wheel could result in a fine of up to £1,000.

When a fellow motorist irritates you, it’s easy to forget the rules of the road, but you could end up paying for the costly mistake.

Before venting your rage, remember that even the smallest act of road rage can result in a fine of up to £1,000 in the UK.

While tailgating or speeding around another vehicle can result in serious consequences, any driver caught making a “rude hand gesture” behind the wheel could face a fine of up to £1,000 if caught.

This is because the offense is classified as “disorderly conduct” under the Crime and Disorder Act 1998, which carries a criminal penalty.

So, before you flip someone the bird because they cut you off or steal your parking spot, consider who might be watching.

Police can fine you for “not being in full control of a vehicle” if you take your hand off the wheel to make a frustrated signal.

If you are convicted of this crime, you could face a maximum fine of £1,000 and three points on your license.

After making an offensive hand gesture at a stationary traffic officer with a speed gun in 2018, a motorist in County Durham was charged with speeding, not wearing a seat belt, and not being in full control of his van.

“A small minority of drivers believe that being in their car exempts them from an offence like this,” said Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA.

“However, this type of anti-social behavior can land you in hot water and cost you a lot of money in court.”

“Road users have a duty of care to one another, so staying calm and focused is critical.”

“Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road at all times.”

“Rather than allowing the tailgater to get under your skin, let them pass where it is safe to do so so you can continue your journey in peace.”