A Russian FSB general, linked to the shooting down of flight MH17 over Ukrainian territory

A new investigation carried out by the independent international website Bellingcat and its Russian collaborators with The Insider claim to have identified one of the alleged key figures in the shooting, on July 17, 2014, of the Boeing 777 of the Malaysia Airlines company on the Eastern Ukrainian territory of Donbass with a balance of 298 dead.

According to Bellingcat, it is General Andréi Burlaka, 54, general of the Federal Security Service (FSB or former KGB) and deputy head of the border unit of Russian intelligence. If the theses of such an investigation were confirmed, Burlaka would be the highest-ranking Russian official involved in the MH17 flight disaster, which was hit by a Russian-made missile fired by a BUK self-propelled anti-aircraft shuttle while covering the route between Amsterdam and Kuala- Lumpur.

According to the inquiries carried out by Bellingcat, a certain “Vladimir Ivanovich” was known to exist, often mentioned in intercepted communications between rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine. It was also established that the mysterious character played a crucial role in coordinating the Russian military assistance operation to the Donetsk and Lugansk separatists who were fighting against the Ukrainian Army. That “Vladimir Ivanovich”, apparently, was a key piece in the link between the Kremlin and the rebels against the Kiev government.

Being primarily responsible for border control, the entire device of mercenaries, “volunteers” and light and heavy weapons that flowed between Russia and Donbass was channeled through it. So their identification was presented as a fundamental task in clarifying the mechanism of interference and destabilization by Moscow of the Ukrainian state.

Voice traces and comparisons

To achieve this, voice comparisons were made, his movements were tracked and I can even find a photograph of his face on a television screen that broadcast a program in which he intervened. The day the Malaysian Boeing landed on fire with its 298 occupants on board, the general was at a military base in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, located very close to the Donbass border, one of the hubs from where the Russian Army coordinated its stealthy armed intervention.

Collecting data, information and images from one side and the other, Bellingcat assures that the man in question is Burlaka, directly subordinated to the deputy director of the secret services, Vladimir Kulishov, who only has the head of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, and the head of state, Putin.

The then Defense Minister of the Donetsk separatists, Igor Guirkin (Strelkov), one of the defendants in the trial that began in early March in the Netherlands against the causes of the catastrophe, said in a recording, referring to Burlaka, that “a great commander has flown here from Moscow.”

Last November, JIT, the Joint International Team, which includes specialists from Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Malaysia and Ukraine, released 23 tapes intercepted to the rebels in the weeks leading up to the shooting down. of the Malaysian plane The bottom line is that Russia’s support for the separatists was “administrative, financial and military.”

The only four accused of having participated in the operations that culminated in the destruction of the Malaysian Boeing and the 298 people on board, mostly Dutch citizens, but also Malaysians, Australians and other countries, are released and unintentionally to appear before an Amsterdam court. Russia refuses to extradite them and the process will have to be carried out “in absentia.”

They are the Russians Guirkin, Sergei Dubinski, the intelligence chief of the rebels, his right-hand man, Oleg Pulátov, and the commander of one of the separatist units, the Ukrainian Leonid Jarchenko.

According to the JIT, none of the four was the material author of the firing of the missile, but its organizers believed by mistake that the aircraft flying over the Donetsk sky was not for passengers, but an Antónov-24 for the military transport of troops. Ukrainian.

According to what the JIT has also been able to determine, the BUK anti-aircraft system that launched Flight MH17 belonged to the Russian Anti-Aircraft Brigade number 53, deployed in Kursk, a region of western Russia bordering Ukraine. But in this regard, it has not been possible to identify with complete certainty who were the members of the shuttle crew, although the JIT maintains that the investigations on this matter are well advanced.

Apparently, the then adviser to President Vladimir Putin, Vladislav Surkov, had also coordinated the combat operation against the Ukrainian Army from the Kremlin. According to the Dutch prosecutor, Fred Westerbeke, 100 people involved in the events have been identified. .