A Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a ‘disaster,’ according to UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom warned Russia that any incursion into Ukraine would be a “disaster.”

“I think any kind of incursion into Ukraine, on any scale, would be a disaster for not just Russia, but for the world,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Johnson made the remarks while on a trip to Taunton, in the southwest of England.

Johnson reaffirmed his country’s support for Ukraine, saying, “The UK stands squarely behind the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine.”

Johnson told his cabinet members earlier this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin “must not be allowed to rewrite the rules” of international relations.

He stated that the UK is “doing everything possible to support the people of Ukraine in the face of a Russian disinformation campaign aimed at undermining its sovereign neighbor.”

“The United Kingdom remains open to further discussions with Russia,” Johnson said.

Any Russian military incursion into Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said earlier this month, would be a “massive strategic mistake” with “severe consequences.”

Despite Russia’s military buildup on its border, the UK has provided Ukraine with “light, anti-armor, defensive weapon systems,” according to Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

As tensions have risen in recent weeks, Russia, Ukraine, and NATO have increased military drills, with Kyiv openly accusing Moscow of planning an invasion.

In February 2014, Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula, and the following month, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally divided the peninsula into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation.

Since 2014, more than 13,000 people have been killed in fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region, according to the UN.

Russia and Ukraine are at odds over a number of issues, including the region.