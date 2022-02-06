A Russian plot to use a video of a “dirty nuclear bomb” as a false flag ahead of an invasion of Ukraine has been discovered.

A Russian plot to use a video of a “dirty nuclear bomb” as a false flag in advance of an invasion of Ukraine has been discovered.

A SUSPECTED Russian plot to use a staged nuclear dirty bomb video to inflame the Ukrainian crisis has been exposed.

Fake video of a sinister “Ukrainian” saboteur preparing a time bomb containing radioactive material has been circulating online.

It’s thought to be yet another instance of Russian disinformation being pumped into the muddy waters surrounding Ukraine.

It’s also feared that it could be used as yet another pretext for Putin to launch his invasion, amid widespread fears of a “false flag.”

A black-gloved terrorist is seen putting together the device in the most recent video.

Ukraine was ready to kill thousands of people and turn a three-square-mile area into an uninhabitable wasteland, according to chilling captions.

However, the video was intercepted and exposed as yet another ruse by Vladimir Putin to start the war he so desperately wants, with over 200,000 Russian troops circling his besieged foe.

The video has no sound but is captioned in a poor translation of Ukrainian and claims to be produced by the country’s right-wing National Corps party.

It shows the terrorist opening the lid of a black container to reveal a timer and wiring connected to yellow and white plastic bags containing “radioactive” material.

He then unscrews the detonator and places a phone with a flashing red light next to another phone that’s ready to set off the explosion.

“Remote controlled explosive device with radioactive elements,” says a caption next to a National Corps Party logo.

“The effect zone is 5 kilometers.

It was created for partisan warfare.

It will be used if the Russian army invades Ukrainian territory.”

The video was first shared on the Telegram channel on Friday, and it quickly spread across Russian websites, sparking a flurry of alarmist conspiracy theories.

It was denounced as the latest in a series of “false flag” attacks carried out by Russian disinformation experts and cyber hackers in an attempt to destabilize Ukraine and create a pretext for war.

Nuclear waste is packed around a high explosive charge in “dirty bombs,” which are designed to kill thousands of people and contaminate a large area with radiation for years once detonated.

False flags have been used many times in history to provide the necessary cover for military action.

The shabby video went viral just days after US intelligence intercepted another Russian-made hoax in which actors pretended to be bloodthirsty Ukrainian militiamen and bodies.

Putin’s henchmen planned to release video of a staged Ukrainian attack on Russia, or Russian-speakers, depicting “graphic scenes” of blown-up buildings and bodies.

Actors, posing as troops, corpses, and British intelligence, were thought to have been used in the shocking ruse…

