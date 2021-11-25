For visa fraud, a Maryland seafood processing company was fined (dollar)240,000.

Md. SECRETARY,

(AP) — A company on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that processes seafood and makes ice has been fined (dollar)240,000 for visa fraud involving temporary workers.

According to the Baltimore Sun on Wednesday, the owner of Capt.

Phip’s Seafood Inc. was also fined (dollar)15,000 and sentenced to a year of probation.

Phillip J. “Jamie” Harrington III, 50, of Dorchester County, must also serve 100 hours in the community.

US District Court Judge Ellen L Hollander handed down his sentence on Tuesday.

Harrington did not respond to The Sun’s request for comment on Wednesday.

Captain

In the Warwick River town of Secretary, Phip’s produces and distributes ice and processes seafood.

It used the H-2B work visa program to hire seasonal foreign workers.

The company willfully submitted false and inaccurate job descriptions to obtain lower prevailing wages for its foreign workers, according to the company’s guilty plea.

In his plea agreement, Harrington admitted that the company hired and employed workers without legal immigration status at a number of other companies.

