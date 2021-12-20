A seasoned State Department diplomat has been appointed as the Tibetan issue’s coordinator in the United States.

A seasoned State Department diplomat has been appointed as the coordinator for Tibetan issues in the United States.

WASHINGTON D.C.

A US foreign service officer with nearly 30 years of experience has been appointed as Washington’s Tibet point man.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that Uzra Zeya, the undersecretary for civilian security, democracy, and human rights, has been named special coordinator for Tibetan issues.

Blinken said in a statement that Zeya will take over the role immediately.

She has been at the State Department since July, but she previously held key positions in the Obama administration.

Zeya will coordinate Tibetan-related policies, programs, and projects for the US government.

“Specifically, she will promote substantive dialogue between the Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Dalai Lama, his representatives, or democratically elected Tibetan leaders in support of a negotiated agreement on Tibet,” according to Blinken.

The Dalai Lama is the Tibetan Buddhism’s head monk.

Zeya will also promote respect for Tibetans’ human rights and fundamental freedoms, including their freedom of religion or belief, and will support efforts to preserve their unique historical, linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, according to Blinken.

“This designation demonstrates the (Biden) Administration’s commitment to advance Tibetans’ human rights, help preserve their unique heritage, address their humanitarian needs, and address the Tibetan plateau’s environmental and water resource challenges,” Blinken added.

Zeya thanked Blinken for his trust in the assignment on Twitter.

“I’m grateful to @SecBlinken for appointing me as the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues.

“I am looking forward to assisting in the preservation of Tibetan culture and traditions around the world,” she wrote.