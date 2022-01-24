A second person was shoved in front of a subway train in New York City.

A second individual was shoved in front of a subway train in New York City.

Officials in New York City have put in place a plan to combat violence.

TEXAS, HOUSTON

New York City police are beefing up patrols to prevent further subway violence after two people were pushed onto the tracks in front of oncoming trains in as many weeks, one of which resulted in the death of a woman.

On Sunday, there was another incident.

A 62-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks in front of a train in Lower Manhattan, making contact with the first car before falling on the tracks, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

The man, whose name has not been released, survived the violent attack but was injured in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made because the suspect fled the scene.

On January, there was the first attack.

the fifteenth

Michelle Go, 40, was pushed in front of an oncoming subway train in Manhattan’s Times Square as she stood on the platform waiting for her ride, according to police.

Go died on the spot.

Martial Simon, 61, the alleged attacker, was apprehended and charged with second-degree murder.

Simon, according to police, is a homeless man with a history of violence and mental health problems.

With New Yorkers returning to public transportation in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Eric Adams wants to address the issue head-on.

“We should not wait for someone to carry out a dangerous action, when we know they are on this station in the first place,” Adams told CNN on Sunday morning, announcing plans to flood the subway system with an army of mental health professionals and police officers.

“That person will receive the proper care and removed from our subway system,” the mayor said, emphasizing the importance of identifying potentially dangerous citizens who require mental health treatment.

According to the Associated Press, Metropolitan Transit Authority Chairman Janno Lieber described the recent subway violence as “unacceptable” and “must stop.”

“New Yorkers are coming back to the subway, and they need it to be safe,” Lieber said, emphasizing the significance of the new mental health initiative in preventing further violence.