A senior security official was one of four people killed in a bombing in Somalia’s capital.

A senior security official was one of four people killed in the blast in Somalia’s capital.

Al-Shabaab, a terrorist group based in Mogadishu, has claimed responsibility for the attack in the Daynile district.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU, is one of the world’s most dangerous cities

A bomb blast in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killed at least four soldiers, including a district security chief, and injured three others late Saturday night.

A remote-controlled improvised explosive device was used to target a vehicle carrying security personnel in Mogadishu’s Daynile district, according to a police officer.

The blast occurred in front of the district’s main police station, killing Abdisamad Ugas Fara’ade, Daynile’s top security official.

Al-Shabaab, a Somali terrorist organization, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast was the second in less than 24 hours in the Horn of Africa country.

Al-Shabaab claimed to have killed a senior security official in a bombing in the port city of Kismayo in Jubaland State earlier on Saturday afternoon.

That followed an al-Shabaab attack in Jubaland’s Taabto town, in which three officials were killed, including the mayor and the head of the town’s taxation department.