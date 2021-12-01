A serious accident near Glasgow has forced the closure of a road because a car has become wedged between a wall and the pavement.

The car was wedged between the wall and the pavement in a serious crash near Glasgow, forcing the closure of the road.

Earlier this morning, a collision occurred on the A80 Cumbernauld Road (Northbound) near Chryston in North Lanarkshire.

Since around 9 a.m. this morning, the road has been closed.

A serious accident has forced the closure of a busy road in Glasgow’s north east.

The road has been closed since around 9 a.m. this morning as police and emergency services respond to the scene, with traffic heading towards Mollinsburn being impacted.

According to the Daily Record, pictures show three police cars blocking one side of the dual carriageway and one car wedged between a wall and pedestrian pavement on the side of the road.

It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt in the accident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

