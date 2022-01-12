A seriously ill cancer patient was advised to drink water and call back in the morning, according to NHS 24.

A seriously ill cancer patient was told to drink water and call back in the morning by NHS 24.

After a call-handler refused to let Theresa Toward see a doctor, she was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance for emergency treatment.

According to the Lennox Herald, the 56-year-old was in so much pain that her husband Patrick called an ambulance. Paramedics were advised by a medic to rush her to Paisley’s Royal Alexandra Hospital.

The terrifying drama began when Theresa, who had colon cancer surgery two years ago, began experiencing crippling stomach pains at her Dumbarton home shortly before Christmas.

“I had a large incisional hernia, and I went to the surgeon, who examined it and said it felt lumpy,” she explained.

“He informed me that the surgery had resulted in multiple holes in my abdomen.

“I went to see him on December 21 to see how the hernia was progressing because it was causing me a lot of pain and discomfort.

“He gave me a quick glance and told me not to worry about it, and that I could see him again in six months.”

“However, later that night, I began to experience excruciating stomach pains that would not go away.”

Theresa felt she needed to see a doctor and called NHS24, as recommended.

She was taken aback when a call-handler advised her to call back the next morning.

“I called NHS24, and the woman kept me on the line for about 25 minutes, interrogating me,” she continued.

“I informed her of the cancer, hernia, and surgery.”

I was in excruciating pain and vomiting on a regular basis.

“At the end of that, she told me they wouldn’t be able to give me an appointment because they didn’t need to see me.”

“I was told to drink plenty of water and to contact my own doctor first thing in the morning,” says the patient.

“I’d never experienced pain like it before, and I felt as if I’d been duped.”

Especially since I’ve had cancer, hernias, and other health issues in the past.

