A Shamokin city councilman claims that his drug convictions were not “notorious” crimes.

SUNBURY – A Shamokin city councilman is fighting to keep his job, claiming that his two felony drug convictions from 2009 do not qualify as “infamous” crimes under the state constitution.

Councilman Joseph J Leschinskie Jr. made the argument Tuesday in response to Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz’s civil action seeking to disqualify him from holding public office.

A section of the constitution prohibits those convicted of “infamous” crimes from holding public office, according to the civil complaint.

Matulewicz tried to stop Leschinskie from taking office in January.

However, because the district attorney failed to provide notice of a right to defend, county Judge Charles H Saylor refused.

Instead, the judge gave Leschinskie time to find an attorney and respond to the complaint, which he did.

Leschinskie claims in his response that the state Supreme Court has acknowledged that the state constitution’s authors intended for the law in effect at the time to determine whether a crime was “infamous.”

In those cases, he received a two-year intermediate sentence, with the first 90 days spent in home confinement.

As he leaves the Northumberland County courthouse in Sunbury on Monday afternoon, New Shamokin councilman Joseph J Leschinskie Jr. flashes a victory sign.

Leschinskie points out that the crimes to which he pleaded guilty involved neither deception nor the administration of justice.

Despite the widespread coverage of the convictions, the citizens of Shamokin elected him to office, he said.

“We will continue to defend the people’s will,” he stated.

“We will not allow him [Matulewicz] to deprive the people of their right to vote.”

Saylor has not set a date for the case to be heard on its merits.

Leschinskie, who ran for mayor in 2017 but lost, is facing two sets of charges.

In one case, he is accused of threatening Jennifer Seidel, a councilwoman, and her husband, Erik, shortly after the Sept.

In front of others, 14 council meetings were held.

On charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, he is out on (dollar)5,000 bail.

Jennifer Seidel was defeated in her bid for mayor in November and has resigned from the city council.

Her husband has resigned from the commission on planning.

