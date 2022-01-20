A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis, Massachusetts, with residents being advised to stay ‘away from windows.’

Residents in Hyannis, Massachusetts, have been advised to stay ‘away from windows’ due to a shelter-in-place order issued by the Cape Cod Mall.

Police have asked residents near the Cape Cod Mall to shelter in place.

It’s unclear why residents were instructed to remain in their homes.

While investigating the area, Barnstable Police issued a reserve 911 call, advising residents not to leave their homes.

Police, on the other hand, have refused to say what they’re looking into.

There will be more to come…

