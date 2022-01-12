A ship built in Turkiye is delivered to the Kenya Ports Authority.

A ship built in Turkiye is delivered to Kenya Ports Authority.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPS) announced on Wednesday that a modern Turkish-built tugboat with fire-fighting (Fi-Fi) capabilities had arrived the day before, providing additional protection to port facilities and ships.

The Azimuth Stern Drive on the Mwokozi 2, Istanbul, is equipped with two stern engines that can generate an all-around directional propulsion force.

On her maiden voyage to the Port of Mombasa, a flotilla of tugs and pilot cutters saluted the tugboat with a water cannon salute, according to KPA.

“The vessel was built and equipped in accordance with the requirements of the Safety Of Life At Sea (SOLAS) convention.

The Port of Mombasa has received a new state-of-the-art tugboat, the RAstar 4200, built in Turkey at a cost of 1.9 billion shillings (US$16.7 million),” according to KPA.

The high-performance tug joins KPA’s tugboat fleet, which specializes in salvage and harbor operations.

“With excellent maneuverability and a bollard pull of 120 tonnes (132.3 US tons), the vessel, with an overall length of 42 meters (138 feet) and a maximum draft of 7.2 meters (24 feet), will provide enhanced towing and ship handling services for vessels stuck at sea or with mechanical problems,” it said.

Kenya is not the first country to look to Turkiye for heavy-duty equipment.

The Kenyan army ordered 118 high-performance armored personnel carriers from Turkiye last year, citing the need to protect troops fighting al-Shabaab insurgents.