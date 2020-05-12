A shirt signed by Maradona spurs a major charity campaign in Argentina

Hespress – Follow

A shirt signed by Argentine legend Diego Maradona has turned into a major driver of a social and solidarity event to collect food and some other donation to a restaurant in the Jose C Paz district of the capital, Buenos Aires.

The event, which started with an auction of two current and former players, against muzzles, liquid alcohol and food, was heard by Argentine legend, current coach of Jimenezia La Plata.

Maradona then met with Deputy Parliament, Rodriguez Saa, to join the event with a duplicate of his shirt, signed in the 1986 World Cup Mexico.

“Thanks to my friendship with him, we were able to carry out this event that has so far collected 600 kilograms of food and liquid alcohol, a thousand and 400 masks, clothes and toys, which we sent to a very modest neighborhood called René Favaloro, to praise it,” MP said. Diego. “

This initiative, which had the support of all the provinces of Argentina, attracted the attention of collectors from neighboring countries such as Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile and Bolivia, until aid arrived from the United States, Spain, Italy and France.