A shocking video shows a teacher dragging a 12-year-old girl back into the classroom by pulling her hair.

A TEACHER has been arrested after a video of the adult yanking a student’s hair went viral.

Jennifer Wells-Jackson has been charged with felony child endangerment and misdemeanor second-degree breach of peace.

On February 1, the incident occurred at KingRobinson Inter-district Magnet School in New Haven, Connecticut.

Destinique James told cops that her teacher had pulled her hair as she was leaving the classroom during the final bell.

Wells-Jackson can be seen holding the 12-year-old’s braided hair from behind in a video taken during the incident.

In the meantime, another student is attempting to pull a classmate away from the girl.

The police would not say if the teacher was attempting to break up a fight.

Wells-Jackson finally let go of James’ hair after several other students screamed.

According to police, the adolescent was unharmed and refused medical attention.

Destinie James, the young girl’s mother, described Wells-Jackson’s actions as “disgusting.”

When the teacher “dragged her” back into the room, she said her daughter told her that the school’s intercom had dismissed the students.

“There are certain things you say and certain things you don’t say, certain things you do and certain things you’re not supposed to do,” Destinie told WTNH.

“At the end of the day, there’s no excuse for touching another person’s child.”

The teacher was released on a (dollar)20,000 bond and will appear in court for the first time on Monday.

She is a well-liked teacher and community activist, according to reports.

She is a long-time member of the New Haven Federation of Teachers and an instructional literary coach.

Since November, a teacher employed by the district has been arrested four times.

The school district stated that it is fully cooperating with authorities and is concerned about the safety of its students.

