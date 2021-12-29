A shocking video “shows Covid patients PILED UP outside of hospital in the rain for hours with body bags covered in blood,” according to the video.

‘Shocking video shows Covid patients PILED UP outside of hospital for hours in the rain with body bags covered in blood,’ according to the video.

TERRIFYING video purports to show the bodies of Covid patients piled up in the rain outside a hospital, in blood-soaked body bags.

Witnesses claimed they saw bodies defrosting while being left outside for hours, prompting Memorial Hospital of Gardena in Los Angeles, California, to respond to claims that it mishandled bodies.

The hospital’s staff can be seen rearranging bodies inside a mobile freezer in the parking lot in the footage captured by CBSLA.

“Security’s eyes welled up with tears.”

In an interview with the station, a witness stated, “They’re crying.”

“When they were moving the bodies, some of the security had to leave because they got fluid on their clothes.”

Witnesses told Fox11 that security guards were asked to move the body bags outside while cleaning crews cleaned up the freezer unit.

The bodies were then allegedly placed back inside, according to them.

In response, the small community hospital stated that it has a morgue that can accommodate up to six bodies.

During the pandemic, however, it was forced to bring in a mobile freezer due to a lack of space in its morgue.

It said it has received more bodies in recent months as a result of Covid deaths, and that 11 of the 19 bodies it had on site had yet to be claimed by family members after months.

According to the hospital, these bodies had not been claimed by Los Angeles County and thus remained in the freezer.

