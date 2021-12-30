A shooting occurred at the Bradley Comfort Inn in Bradley, Illinois, and one officer was killed.

Two police officers were shot and killed at a Bradley Comfort Inn in Illinois.

According to reports, a cop was killed after two officers were shot at a hotel in Illinois.

Officials confirmed that two cops were shot just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday at the Comfort Inn in Bradley.

The death of an officer has been confirmed by Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner.

The other officer’s condition is unknown at this time.

Unconfirmed local reports claim that an armed suspect is hiding on the motel’s third floor.

There has been no information released about any possible shooters.

The incident is still being investigated.

The Kankakee Coroners Office has been contacted for comment.

There will be more to come…

