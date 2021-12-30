A shortage of Covid tests has put New Year’s Eve plans in jeopardy, with pharmacists being verbally abused as a result.

Within hours of opening, pharmacies all over the country are out of lateral flow testing kits.

Customers are verbally abusing pharmacists due to a shortage of lateral flow testing kits just before New Year’s Eve.

Many people have been unable to order rapid Covid-19 tests through the government website or obtain them at pharmacies and other designated locations for the fourth day.

Increased demand has been attributed to an increase in coronavirus cases, changes in testing guidance, and a rush to test before attending holiday gatherings and New Year’s Eve events.

Home orders for testing kits and appointment slots were unavailable on the government website as early as 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Siddiqur Rahman, a GP pharmacist at a Kent practice, told me that customers had verbally attacked his colleagues, blaming them for a lack of testing kits.

“Pharmacies have been verbally abused,” Mr Rahman said, “and Facebook messages slamming the pharmacy and their staff have disrupted other routine phone calls from regular patients desperately requesting their repeat medications during the festive period.”

Customers were accusing pharmacists of not ordering enough lateral flow tests and mistaking collect codes from the gov.uk website for reserved kits, he added.

“Pharmacists can order a maximum of one box of 50 tests [packs]per pharmacy per day from their usual suppliers, which will be distributed to patients within a couple of hours of the pharmacy opening,” Mr Rahman explained.

Pharmacies were unable to order additional kits to meet demand, according to Clare Morrison, director of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS), which represents pharmacists across the UK.

“They won’t be able to get any more once that supply is depleted,” she explained.

The Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC), which represents NHS pharmacies throughout England, has revealed that some pharmacies are not receiving orders at all.

“The current supply of stock to the wholesaler means that there is not enough stock to allow each of the 10,000 plus pharmacies providing the service to receive one carton daily,” Alastair Buxton, director of NHS services at PSNC, explained.

Mr Buxton added that the PSNC was still receiving reports of staff misconduct.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Covid test shortage threatens New Year’s Eve plans and leads to pharmacists being verbally abused