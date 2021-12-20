A sick careworker was sentenced to 11 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend’s disabled daughter, 3, after she refused to eat lunch.

A sick careworker was sentenced to 11 years in prison for killing his girlfriend’s disabled daughter, 3, after she refused to eat lunch.

Jessica Dalgleish was severely injured by Paul Marsh, 27, on December 21, 2019, at her home in Sandgate, near Folkestone, according to Kent Police.

In the weeks leading up to Jessica’s death, Marsh had become increasingly frustrated.

Bruising on her face and head were discovered, indicating that he had assaulted her previously, which had gone unreported to the police at the time.

According to witnesses, he carried out the fatal attack after the toddler struggled to finish her lunch.

He called 911 at 3.10 p.m. on the day of the murder, claiming to have found Jessica dazed on the floor.

She was flown to specialist care in London by paramedics, but she died in hospital in the afternoon of Christmas Eve 2019.

Jessica had been diagnosed with global developmental delay, could only speak a few words, had impaired vision, and was small for her age in height and weight, according to Maidstone Crown Court.

She also had a history of misbehaving, was known to head-bang, and required round-the-clock care and supervision.

Marsh speculated that she may have fallen down the stairs while playing, but his account of the incident was hazy, prompting Kent Police detectives to look into it.

Jessica’s injuries, according to medical experts, were more likely caused by an impact, such as being thrown against the headboard or side of her bed.

Marsh was charged with Jessica’s murder and child cruelty, and after a trial, he was found guilty on November 3.

The charges were leveled against him, and he had denied them.

Jessica’s mother described her ex-boyfriend as a “monster” who treated her daughter’s life as “worthless” in a victim impact statement.

“He picked on her because she couldn’t tell me,” Jessica’s mother said in court, “and he has shown no remorse and put her family through hell.”

“Jessica was my best friend,” says the narrator.

I’ve been carrying the guilt of what this monster, posing as a human, did to my baby for a long time.

“I’ll never be able to get over the loss of my baby; Jessica was the light of the world, and to say she’ll be missed is an understatement.”

“I’ll never get over the nightmares of not being able to save Jess.

“Jess was the light in my room,” she continued, “and I pray that monster suffers every day of his life.”

“The trauma of having Jess taken away from us like this will stay with us forever,” one of Jessica’s grandmothers told the court.

As Jess’s grandmother, from…

