A sick mother of one is begging for money on GoFundMe to survive due to a cost of living crisis.

Camilla Wild and her partner, Ian Clark, spent all of their savings while on maternity leave with Joshua, their one-year-old son, and were afraid of losing their home.

The cost of living crisis, she claims, made her family feel like they were begging for help after she was forced out of work after being diagnosed with cancer.

Camilla Wild, a mother of one, was shocked when a blood test just before Christmas revealed she had Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and she nearly died after developing septic shock over the holidays.

According to the Mirror, Camilla and her partner, Ian Clark, had spent all of their savings while on maternity leave with their one-year-old son, Joshua, and claimed that they would be homeless in just a few months.

In a last-ditch effort to help, her family set up a GoFundMe to raise a year’s salary because doctors estimate she will be out of treatment for at least a year.

“When I first came around, the first thing I was worried about was money,” she explained.

I was the higher-earning member of our family, so I’m constantly concerned about money because we have a mortgage, childcare, rising energy bills, and all the other expenses that come with owning a home and raising a family.

“We’re two hardworking people, but we’re at the point where we’re just trying to keep a roof over our heads.”

The mother is still in the hospital, undergoing a difficult treatment regimen that includes more chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

Camilla is the operations director of her family’s software company, but the company can’t afford to pay her for a year’s worth of sick leave.

She explained that while she and Ian both had life insurance, they didn’t have critical illness income insurance because they were both young and didn’t think they’d need it.

After consulting the Citizens Advice Bureau, the young mother discovered that she is only eligible for Personal Independence Pay (PIP) from the government.

However, the’minimal’ benefit, which is less than £100 per week, is said to take up to ten months to reach the family’s bank account.

They have, however, been completely overwhelmed by the support of complete strangers and their.

