A six-month joint military exercise between the US and Bulgaria has begun.

A six-month military exercise between the US and Bulgaria has begun.

Military drills in southern Bulgaria have begun and will last until June 30, according to the Bulgarian Defense Ministry.

Bulgaria (SOFIA)

Bulgarian and US forces have begun a six-month-long joint military exercise, according to the Bulgarian Defense Ministry.

Drills have begun at the Novo Selo military base in southern Bulgaria and will end on June 30, according to a statement from the ministry.

The drills will feature American M2A3 armored vehicles and M1A2 Abrams tanks, as well as various helicopters and other military vehicles.

The exercises will also include shooting practice and military helicopter training flights, according to the statement.