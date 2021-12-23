A small apartment complex in central Pennsylvania was recently sold.

The 20-unit apartment complex at 1310-1360 Columbia Drive was purchased by Dalane Management in November.

According to Dauphin County property records, 16 was sold for (dollar)2.5 million.

The five four-unit brick buildings on the property, which is located just off Chocolate Avenue, were all constructed in 1986.

The 850-square-foot apartment units have two bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a private front entrance and a rear deck area.

The lease negotiations in the real estate transaction were handled by Chuck Heller of Landmark Commercial Realty.

