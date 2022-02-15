A Snake Plant’s Propagation

A snake plant, also known as’mother-in-law’s tongue,’ is one of the most straightforward to grow and maintain.

They can go without water for long periods of time and thrive in indirect sunlight, but propagating your snake plant requires some extra effort.

Because snake plants are so hardy, they can be grown in a variety of ways.

To give your cuttings the best chance of thriving, keep them warm and in indirect sunlight.

This is one of the most straightforward ways to pass on your mother-in-law’s language.

Using clean, sharp shears or scissors, cut a healthy leaf from your main plant.

Lower down gives you more leaf and a better chance of success, so use the soil as a guide for where to cut.

Place the leaf in a tall enough container to keep it upright.

Fill to about a quarter of the way up the leaf, and replace the water every few days.

If the leaf is large, you can cut it in half and propagate both halves, but keep the leaf upright if you do so.

Some people cut V shapes in the bottom of the leaf, which can aid propagation by increasing the surface area of the leaf in the water.

Cut your chosen leaf with clean, sharp scissors or shears, just as you did with the water method.

Allow the leaf to dry for a few days until it is calloused, which usually takes three to four days.

This prevents the plant from being damaged by bacteria in the soil.

To encourage root growth, you can dip the bottom edge in rooting powder.

Wait about a month after planting the leaf in well-draining soil.

Your snake plant cutting will have roots after four weeks, and after another month, it will begin to sprout new growths.

Rhizomes, or horizontal stems beneath the soil, give snake plants their shape.

By dividing along these lines and leaving at least three rhizomes and a good healthy leaf in each section, you can make new plants.

Before you cut, make sure all of the sections have healthy roots; if they don’t, your plant isn’t ready to be divided.

Plant each section in a new pot with succulent soil to keep it growing.

Propagating your snake plant can take up to a month, depending on which method you use.

The plant must grow new roots using soil and water methods, which takes a lot of energy and time.

Because the plant already has roots, the rhizome method is quicker.

After your snake plant has been rooted and planted in soil, water it thoroughly before allowing it to dry completely.

