A special grand jury will look into whether Trump and others attempted to rig Georgia’s election results.

A special grand jury will look into whether Trump and others tried to rig Georgia’s election results.

The Associated Press’ KATE BRUMBACK

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia judges have approved a prosecutor’s request for a special grand jury to look into whether former President Donald Trump and others broke the law by attempting to influence Georgia officials to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Last week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wrote to Chief Judge Christopher Brasher of the county superior court, requesting that a special grand jury be appointed.

The request was considered and approved by a majority of superior court judges, according to an order issued by Brasher on Monday.

According to Brasher’s order, the special grand jury will be seated on May 2 for a period of up to a year.

The special grand jury will be overseen and assisted by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.

In her letter to Brasher, Willis wrote that her office “has received information indicating a reasonable probability that the State of Georgia’s administration of elections in 2020, including the State’s election of the President of the United States, was subject to possible criminal disruptions,” and that her office has “opened an investigation into any coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state.”

According to the order, the special grand jury “shall be authorized to investigate any and all facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to alleged violations of Georgia laws, as set forth in the request of the District Attorney.”

Willis has refused to discuss the details of her investigation, but she did confirm in an interview with The Associated Press earlier this month that it includes — but is not limited to — a Jan.

A November 2020 phone call between US Sen. Ted Cruz and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and a February 2, 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

The abrupt resignation of the US attorney in Atlanta, Lindsey Graham and Raffensperger, on Jan.

4, 2021, and comments made during Georgia legislative committee hearings on the election in December 2020.

Trump said in a statement last week that his call to Raffensperger was “perfect” and that he did not say anything inappropriate.

Graham has also stated that he is not guilty of any wrongdoing.

Special grand juries, which are rarely used in Georgia, are…

Latest News from Infosurhoy