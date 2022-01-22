A spellbinding evening with the Geordie bard, Richard Dawson, Roundhouse, review

Roundhouse review by Richard Dawson: A spellbinding evening with the Geordie bard

The progressive-folk singer delivers hilarity and heartbreak.

Most musicians wouldn’t open their first headline show in months with a 12-minute song about a quilt-maker’s murder in Victorian Northumberland, but Richard Dawson isn’t like most musicians.

Dawson, despite his esoteric reputation, blends English folk music traditions with blues and psych-folk, as evidenced by his breakout album The Magic Bridge, released in 2012.

His music reaches back into history to unearth a gripping, darkly humorous story and transform it into something moving.

He only plays an electric guitar in various open tunings tonight – he apologizes for the long time it will take to retune between songs – but he still manages to evoke the rich arrangements of his most recent album 2020 and its predecessor Peasant.

The former’s tracks are a Loachian series on life in the twenty-first century, while the latter’s are portraits of mediaeval British figures.

The rousing chorus of “man on, man on!” over bouncing, hand-picked chords is inspired by Dawson’s nephew playing football against “a notorious bunch of bad bastards.”

Others are heartbreaking, such as “Heart Emoji,” which depicts someone snooping on their partner’s phone at “three-o’-bloody-clock in the morning” to find the offending picture.

Then there’s Peasant’s “Scientist,” a driving, metal-tinged song about a messenger sent to install a “strange contraption” in the village temple, much to the chagrin of the locals.

Dawson, who is always looking for the common thread, says it reminds him of “when they put a Costa coffee in Camden Market,” which is just around the corner.

It’s followed by a long instrumental thrash – think Jonny Greenwood from Radiohead, but finger-picked – before the spellbinding “Beggar,” a panhandler’s outpouring of love for his faithful dog.

Dawson’s style is abrasive, but his bellowing voice and percussive guitar carry a gut-punching honesty.

It’s nearly unbearably raw as a solo artist in this intimate Roundhouse setting.

Despite the fact that Dawson is visibly exhausted at this point – “I feel like my body is a broken spaceship and I’m running out of water,” he admits – the set never loses its vigor, thanks in part to his endearing inter-song patter.

