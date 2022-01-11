A Staffordshire Bull Terrier belonging to the family mauled a newborn boy to death, biting his head ’23 times thinking he was a TOY’.

A newborn boy was mauled to death by his family’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier, which bit his head “23 times thinking he was a TOY.”

An inquest heard today that a family dog mauled a new-born baby boy to death while his mother slept next to him on the sofa.

At the family home in Yaxley, Cambs, Reuben McNulty suffered “catastrophic injuries” after the Staffordshire Bull Terrier bit him up to 23 times on the head.

The two-week-old was rushed to the hospital but died on December 13, 2018, more than three weeks later.

Daniel McNulty and Amy Litchfield, his parents, were detained on suspicion of child neglect but were later informed that no further action would be taken against them.

The couple had previously been warned by social workers not to leave Reuben alone with the two dogs, according to the inquest.

Amy had fallen asleep on the sofa next to Reuben on November 18, 2018, while he was in his teddy bear bed.

Dottie was covered in blood and “licking its lips” on the sofa when Daniel returned from outside to smoke a cigarette.

“I think the f dog attacked him,” he told the operator as he dialed 999.

I just heard crying from my partner, who was sleeping.

“I was like, what the f***?” because he was just bleeding.

Reuben was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where doctors discovered he had severe brain, spinal, and skull injuries.

He died three days after his life support was turned off, on December 13th.

A veterinary forensics expert, Simon Newbury, told the hearing that the dog may have mistook the baby for “small prey” or a “squeaky toy.”

Before he was born, he was given a child protection plan that stated he should never be left alone with Dottie or the other dog, Fizz, a nine-year-old Staffy.

The inquest also heard how on a visit just six days before the tragedy, social workers and midwives separated the dogs from Reuben.

After the attack, Amy’s two dogs, whom she had raised since birth, were put down.

“[The child protection plan] gives clear indication and evidence that the parents were aware Reuben should not be left alone with the dogs at any time, nor when the family was eating,” said Coroner Simon Milburn, who recorded a narrative conclusion.

“During the time of the attack, neither Reuben nor the dogs were under direct supervision.”

He described the incident as an “unintentional brief moment of inattention that unfortunately resulted in horrific and tragic consequences.”

“We’re just glad it’s finished and we can properly move on,” Reuben’s grandmother Ruth Hinchey said after the inquest today.