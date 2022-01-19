A state license has been granted to a mini-casino in Shippensburg, and it is expected to open by the end of the year.

A state license has been granted to a Shippensburg mini-casino, which is expected to open by the end of the year.

The developers of a new Parx Casino outside of Shippensburg said Wednesday that they expect to open for slots, sports betting, and table games before the end of the year, thanks to a new state license.

Following a final licensing hearing in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board members awarded Parx the long-awaited Category IV license, bringing an end to a nearly four-year quest that was slowed at various times by public opposition that blocked potential sites in Carlisle and Boiling Springs, a pandemic, and other leasing and land development issues.

However, the state’s fourth mini-casino, and the 17th overall, appears to be nearing completion.

The makeover of a portion of a now-vacant Lowe’s store off Route 174 in Shippensburg Township should begin next month, according to John Dixon, the chief operating officer for gaming for Parx’s corporate parent Greenwood Racing. The casino is tentatively scheduled to open in November 2022.

Parx plans to occupy about half of the former Lowe’s location at the Shippen Towne Center with 500 slot machines, 48 electronic table games, an in-casino sports bar, and an all-ages restaurant accessible from the casino’s main lobby but not from the casino floor, where people under 21 are not permitted.

The other half of the building is slated for “non-gaming entertainment” development in the future, but it will likely be vacant when the new casino opens.

Parx intends to run the Shippensburg casino as a non-smoking facility, though a covered, outdoor “smoking pad” will be added off one side of the casino floor, according to Dixon.

Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to midnight, with the casino then open 24 hours a day from 9 a.m. to midnight.

From Friday to Sunday at midnight.

Susan Eckert, Parx’s Director of Human Resources, said the Shippensburg project will create about 100 full-time permanent jobs with an average annual salary of about (dollar)48,700, as well as 100 part-time or seasonal jobs.

It is expected to generate annual host community payments of around (dollar)1.8 million, which will be split between Shippensburg Township and Cumberland County.

The board’s decision ends a licensing process that began in February 2018, when Parx’s parent company paid (dollar)8.1 million for the…

