A state police supervisor in Pennsylvania has been charged with stealing and using seized heroin.

A Pennsylvania state police supervisor is accused of stealing and using heroin that was seized.

On Friday, Pennsylvania State Police announced that a trooper had been charged with stealing heroin from a state police evidence room.

Capt.

According to state police, Brian Rickard is charged with theft, tampering with records, acquiring or obtaining a controlled substance through misrepresentation, and obstructing the administration of the law.

Rickard has been a trooper with Troop R in Honesdale, Wayne County, since 2003. He is a supervisor in the investigation unit.

He is accused of stealing heroin from the Troop R evidence room, ingesting it at work and at home, and concealing the theft with work computers and programs, according to state police.

He has been placed on paid leave, according to state police.