A story about a legal battle between two raw pet food companies in rural Pennsylvania.

A story about a legal battle between two raw pet food businesses in rural Pennsylvania.

LYKENS — In the darkness of a cavernous industrial freezer built beside a mountain and rolling farmlands, hundreds of boxes of pet food lie fallow.

Kure Pet Food products, including fermented goat milk and fish-bone broth, are kept frozen in cold storage by an Amish farmer for (dollar)6,000 per month.

A Berks County judge recently granted an injunction filed by Answers, another long-established company in the lucrative raw pet-food business, putting the Dauphin County company in jeopardy.

Kure’s pet food, estimated to be worth (dollar)1 million, will not be available in stores anytime soon.

Eric Nault, a former employee of both Answers and Kure, said outside the facility, “I wonder if we could donate it to animal shelters.”

“That’s not how you sell it.”

A divorced couple, days of heated testimony in court between lawyers, experts, and the Amish, and allegations of trade-secret violations and smear campaigns are all part of the battle between the companies.

On social media, pet-industry journalists, bloggers, and customers followed every step of the process.

Answers has a “fanatical following” in the industry, according to court documents.

In November, a veterinarian wrote on Facebook, “The shame of the legal ramblings between two pet food companies is that our pets will suffer.”

The squabbles began in May, when Answers’ founders, sisters Roxanne Stone and Jacqueline Hill, left the company to work as pet-food industry consultants and asked for their shares to be bought out.

Keith Hill, the CEO of Answers, is Hill’s ex-wife.

The sisters filed a lawsuit against Lystn, Answers’ parent company, in July, alleging that they had still not been paid.

The lawsuit claimed that Answers was attempting to keep Hill and Stone from working in the pet-food industry.

“I introduced raw goat milk to the pet-food industry in 2010,” Jacqueline Hill said last month at the Rocky Ridge goat farm in Lykens.

Raw pet food supporters believe the advantages include “shinier coats, healthier skin, improved dental health, increased energy, and smaller stools,” according to the American Kennel Club.

