A WOMAN was dragged into a car by a stranger who insulted her and knocked out her front tooth.

Reegan Kay, 21, was knocked out after a man in a Mercedes approached her while she was walking home with a friend after a night out in Bristol.

After dragging the fresher into the car by her dress and punching her in the face and calling her a “slag,” the man cracked her front tooth to the root.

She claimed that as she lay exposed on the pavement, a separate group of men chanted football slogans at her before the driver sped away and a friend drove Reegan to Aandamp;E.

Reegan, an English literature student at Bristol University, said she “couldn’t believe it had happened” and that the attack has made her paranoid.

“I haven’t been anywhere on my own since,” she said.

I don’t go to the store or anything like that.

I’m never alone because I’m always accompanied.

“I have a paranoid streak.

I think everyone has bad intentions when I look at them.

“Afterwards, I was thinking that if I had smiled at them, been nicer to them, or been with a male friend, it wouldn’t have happened.”

“I felt stupid and embarrassed for a while after that.”

It had a significant negative impact on my self-esteem.”

Due to the force of the punch, Reegan’s tooth was cracked all the way to the root, necessitating its removal and leaving her with a gap.

Because her procedure is not covered by the NHS, she will have to pay £4,800 to a private dentist to replace her tooth.

The 21-year-old from Durham documented her ordeal in a Twitter post that has since received over 3,000 “likes” in an effort to raise awareness about violence against women.

“I wanted to show that this had happened to me and that it wasn’t right,” she explained.

“Women should understand that it is nothing to be ashamed of and that they do not deserve it.”

“We have to talk about it because it’s so shameful.”

It doesn’t happen in some faraway land; it happens every night on British streets.

“I don’t know a single girl who hasn’t had a man say something inappropriate to her, grope her, or yell at her.”

“These girls have brothers and fathers who are completely oblivious to what’s going on.”

When the attack happened on November 23, Reegan was walking back to her Bristol university accommodation with a female friend after attending a women’s event at the student union.

“We were 15 seconds from our front door when a car pulled up next to us,” she said, describing the ordeal.

