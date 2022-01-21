A stray bullet fired’recklessly’ by a neighbor killed a British doctor, 31, who was lying in his bed when he was killed.

As he lay in his bed, a British doctor, 31, was killed by a stray bullet fired’recklessly’ by a neighbor.

Dr. Matthew Wilson was fatally shot in the head while visiting family in Georgia, United States.

A stray bullet fired from a nearby building block struck the 31-year-old Surrey man as he slept, according to Brookhaven police.

They claimed the doctor was not deliberately targeted and that the weapon had been discharged “recklessly” by next-door neighbors.

Matthew was visiting loved ones in Brookhaven, Atlanta, when he was fatally shot.

Multiple calls about shots being fired from an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Clairmont Road were received by Brookhaven cops at 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to 11Alive News.

When they arrived at Matthew’s apartment, he was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.

He was rushed to the hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

According to police, no suspects have been detained.

“A random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge of a firearm,” they described the incident as.

“We are supporting the family of a British man who died in the United States, and we are in contact with US authorities,” a Foreign Office spokesman said.