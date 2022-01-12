A study suggests that cannabis compounds may help to prevent COVID-19 infection.

COVID-19 infection may be prevented by cannabis compounds, according to a study.

According to WDIV-TV, researchers from Oregon State University published a study that suggests hemp-derived cannabis compounds can prevent coronavirus from infecting human cells.

Richard van Breemen is the director of the Global Hemp Innovation Center, College of Pharmacy, and Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University.

He claims that hemp compounds are cannabis Sativa, which is used as an animal feed, fiber, and food source.

Body lotions, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and food products all contain hemp.

The team of researchers discovered a way to prevent coronavirus from infecting people when “cannabinoid acids bind to spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2,” according to an OSU press release.

According to Bloomberg, van Breemen stated, “These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans.”

“They have the potential to both prevent and treat SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

Van Breemen also stated that “these cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and many hemp extracts.”

“Unlike THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, they are not controlled substances and have a good safety profile in humans,” he added.

“Moreover, our research revealed that hemp compounds were equally effective against SARS-CoV-2 variants, including variant B1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, and variant B1.351, which was first detected in South Africa.”

