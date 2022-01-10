As a result of his injuries, a Sudanese protester has died, bringing the total number of people killed in the country to 63.

A Sudanese protester has died as a result of his injuries, bringing the total number of people killed in the country to 63.

A Sudanese protester died on Monday as a result of his injuries, bringing the total number of people killed in Sudanese protests to 63, according to local medics.

According to the independent Central Doctors Committee, a 16-year-old boy was injured in the head during Sunday’s anti-military protests and died as a result of his injuries on Monday.

Sudan’s government has yet to respond to the report.

Sudan has been in upheaval since October.

The country was thrown into chaos on July 25 when the military deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency.

Prior to the military takeover, Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials, which was tasked with overseeing the transition period until 2023 elections.

Hamdok resigned from his position in January.

Six weeks later, he returned to his post after reaching an agreement with army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which was vetoed by the majority of Sudanese political parties.

On Saturday, the UN mission in Sudan began an intra-Sudanese political process in an effort to save the country’s democratic transition.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, an anti-Omar al-Bashir activist coalition, rejected the UN call, instead calling for the “complete overthrow of the military council and the prosecution of its members” as a first step toward resolving Sudan’s political crisis.

