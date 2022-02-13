A survivor claims she was forced to have a nose job without anaesthetic as part of TV preacher Adnan Oktar’s ‘kitten’ sex cult.

Survivor claims she was forced to have a nose job without anaesthetic in TV preacher Adnan Oktar’s ‘kitten’ sex cult.

A WOMAN who lived inside a sex cult run by a TV preacher claims she was forced to have a nose job without anesthetic.

Adnan Oktar, 64, was sentenced to 1,075 years in prison in January 2021 for a series of heinous crimes.

Over the course of several decades, a Turkish televangelist built a controversial cult while living in luxury, surrounded by glamorous women whom he referred to as his “kittens,” and his young male followers as his “lions.”

He was convicted of ten charges, including leading a criminal gang, sexual abuse of minors, sexual abuse, and political or military espionage.

Former members painted a bleak picture in court, from accusations of rape – with members allegedly keeping a’scoreboard’ – to horrifying claims of women being forced to take contraceptive pills after being assaulted.

Some of Okta’s former associates have now spoken out about what it was like to be enslaved by the cult’s dark inner workings.

Seda Isildar was a secondary school student when she was introduced to Oktar and his band by friends, but she already knew who he was after seeing him on the cover of a local news publication, according to the Sunday Times.

“They tell you you’re special,” Seda, now 50 and living in Canada, says.

You’re not like the others in the herd.

You’re 15 years old, and you don’t want to ruin it for the rest of the class.

“You’re a member of that group.”

They also isolate you, which is similar to a toxic relationship.”

She thought Oktar represented a modernized version of Islam that she wanted to be a part of – until he sexually abused her.

Seda claims that she was forced to marry him when she was a schoolgirl, when he was in his thirties.

When she was forced to have a nose job at the age of 20 without general anaesthesia, her suffering went from emotional to physical.

They used to smack her across the face with a hammer, she recalls.

“It was terrible,” Seda said.

I was keeping track of how many times they struck my nose with the hammer and chisel.”

She had to wait eight years to be able to flee and start a new life in Canada.

Oktar rose to prominence in the 1990s as the president of the Science Research Foundation (Bilim Araştrma Vakf or BAV in Turkish).

It centered on scientific activities “that aim to raise public awareness about the true underlying causes of social and political conflicts.”

However, it was his A9 television channel, which he launched in 2011, that made him a household name all over the world.

